news, story, article

Akim Oda (E/R) Feb 18, GNA - The Birim Central Municipal Assembly has handed over a pigsty, built at the cost of GH¢ 16,991.00, to a 34-year farmer at Akim-Oda, Daniel Kwadwo Peh.

The government provided the funding through the Rural Enterprise Programme (REP).

Mr. Peh had earlier benefitted from a four-week agri-business training workshop.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ms. Victoria Adu, at the handing over ceremony, encouraged him to put into practice the knowledge and skills acquired at the training workshop.





The agri-business training, spearheaded by the REP, is part of efforts at helping to improve the livelihood of farmers in the municipality.

The MCE said officials of the Business Advisory Centre (BAC) would be monitoring the progress of his pig farming to determine what further support could be given to him.

She encouraged the youth to in the area to go into agri-business and said the government was ready to support them.

Mr. Richard Mongson, the Head of BAC in the Municipality, said the goal of the REP was to empower artisans and the youth in agri-business.

Mr. Peh, thanked the BAC and the Assembly for the assistance.

GNA