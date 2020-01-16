news, story, article

Accra, Jan.16, GNA - Patronage of drinking spots in Madina area, which hit the upper trajectory during the Christmas and New Year seasons has dropped drastically, operators have complained to the Ghana News Agency.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to scores of drinking spots including “Wise Man drinking spot,” “Life is short drinking spot,” and “Step 4 drinking spot,” operators said after yuletide sales had dwindled.

At Wise Man drinking spot, Mr Laurent A. Dosu Manager of the place told the GNA that he was selling between 10 and 15 crates of beer daily during the Christmas period, but was now down to five crates daily.

Mr Dasu said business took a nosedive in January, but hoped things would change - sales would pick up.

At Life is Short drinking spot, Madam Enyonam Dzigbordi, owner of the place, said she made about GH¢1,500.00 daily during the yuletide, but that had reduced drastically to about GH¢500.00 a day and prayed that business picks up soon from February, when parents finish paying school fees of their wards.

At Step 4 drinking spot, Mr Clement Kyei the attendant told the GNA that things had completely gone down after festive season, “the spots are dry with low patronage, our customers are not coming as they used to”.

He said during the festivities, drinks like beer, Guiness and soft drinks were highly patronized, but after the yuletide consumers now go in for only soft beverages which were comparatively cheaper.

A customer Mr Daniel Opoku told the GNA that, “I spent all my money during the season, and I enjoyed with my friends, now I am broke and can only drink my favourite beer on credit until the end of the month”.

GNA observed that most drinking spots and entertainment centres were going through ‘dry season,’ as most of the centres visited were empty or with just handful of customers.

Some of the operators attributed the low patronage to financial problems, and said they were sympathetic to sell on credit to some of their loyal customers, as they would pay at the end of the month.

