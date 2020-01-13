news, story, article

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA



Accra, Jan 13, GNA - Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Monday postponed and re-scheduled the public hearing of the Report of Auditor General on the management and utilisatition of District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) and other statutory funds for Central Region Assemblies.

Hearings would however continue with Assemblies in other political administrative regions of Ghana and Technical Universities, as scheduled.

The hearings were programmed for Monday, 13th January 2020, to Monday, 20th January, 2020, at the Committee Rooms 1 and 2 of the New Administration Block of Parliament, in Osu, Accra.

On Monday morning, the Committee, called from recess, had readied itself for the hearing, but the respondent institutions were not available.

Dr James Klutse Avedzi, Chairman of the PAC, and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North Constituency, announced that the respondent institutions had not confirmed their appearance.

The hearing therefore did not take place, and expected to be held another time possibly after the other Assemblies and the Technical Universities would have their turn.

According to a programme released by the PAC, all Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region would appear on 14th January; those in the Eastern Region, on 15th January; the 16th January for Assemblies in Volta and Oti Regions; 17th January for Assemblies in Western and Western North Regions; and 20th January for some Technical Universities, for the period ending 31st December 2016.

The Public Accounts Committee is a committee of Parliament consisting of not more than 25 Members and is chaired by a Member who does not belong to the party which controls the Executive branch of Government.

The duty of the Committee is to examine the audited accounts showing the appropriation of the sums granted by Parliament to meet the public expenditure of the government as presented to the House by the Auditor-General of Ghana.

GNA