By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA

Tamale, Oct. 02, GNA – Olam Ghana Limited, a private manufacturing firm, has constructed an ultra-modern office complex for Holy Progress Ventures to aid its business in Tamale.

The fully-furnished one-floor storey-building with storage space, was handed over to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Holy Progress Ventures, Mrs Esther Serebour Doe, at a ceremony attended by management of the two firms, some traditional authorities, the clergy, and members of the public.

Olam Ghana Limited has a flour, tomato paste, biscuits and rice production units.

Mr Amit Agrawal, the Country Head of Olam Ghana Limited, who commissioned the building, said Holy Progress Ventures was his outfit's biggest sales distributor of flour in the country.

“That informed our decision to put up this office complex for them”.

Both parties have had great partnership over the years and expressed confidence that the facility would help to increase sales.

Mrs Serebour Doe, on her part, expressed gratitude to the Management of Olam Ghana Limited for the kind gesture, and reiterated her commitment to ensuring the success of the business.

She expressed optimism that the facility would contribute to the growth of the business.

