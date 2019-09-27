news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA



Accra, Sept. 27, GNA - Olam Ghana Cocoa has supported ten cocoa growing communities with a GH¢500,000 Educational Endowment Fund to support education in the various areas.

The fund was created as part of its 20 years anniversary celebration and the occasion was also used to launch 20 water projects in 20 cocoa growing communities.

Beneficiary communities of the fund set to receive GH¢50,000 each include: Sehwi Wiawso, Sehwi Ahiaso, Akyem Tafo, Ahafoman, Olam Wa Naa, Tetrete, Tepaman, Kwao Boadi, Olam Denkyiraman and the Olam Joseph Memorial Education Endowment Fund.

Mr Gerard A. Manley, the Global Cocoa Head, said the since company launched its first sustainability initiative in 2004, it has taken the leading role in building the cocoa sector and supported many cocoa farmers and the communities where they operate.

He said the company is committed to sustainability and traceability which is the core of its business.

He said the development of the Olam Livelihood Charter led the company to open up its cocoa supply chain to the Fair Labour Association and increase transparency in all its activities.

Mr Manley said to retain its leading position in the supply of best cocoa ingredients to customers, innovation has been a major driver adopted by the company.

He said Olam Ghana Cocoa has used the power of digital tools such as the Olam and Farmers Information Systems to protect the livelihoods of cocoa growing communities.

He said the company has established Labour and Remediation Systems in 165 communities in the country and these are efforts made towards combatting forced labour and protecting children in the cocoa growing areas.

Mr Manley said the company has been working keenly to achieve its goal of 100 per cent traceable cocoa volumes from its direct global supply chain by 2020.

He said the company has pioneered the use of mobile and electronic technology to improve the financing and productivity of smallholders while enhancing their access to market.

Mr Amit Agrawal, the Country Head of Olam Ghana, said the company was mainly into agro processing and ensuring that value was added to agricultural produce.

He said Olam Ghana was into cashew, grains, rice and currently sources 140,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans from about 201,000 farmers.

Dr Emmanuel Opoku, the Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Operation at COCOBOD, said starting from October 1, 2020, living income differential would be paid to all cocoa farmers.

He said the Governments of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire have agreed to legislate the above development to ensure its effective actualisation.

GNA