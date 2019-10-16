news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA - NutriSnax Premium Oat Digestive biscuit has been named the ‘Emerging Brand of the Year’ at the 2019 Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) Annual Marketing Performance Awards.



The Awards, in its 30th year, recognise individuals and organisations in Ghana for creative and innovative marketing strategies, with the aim of promoting consistent high standards among practitioners.

Nutrisnax, produced by Olam Subsidiary; Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, is made from oats and whole-wheat, the company’s first premium offering into the health market.

It is certified as nutritious due to its high fibre content and the fact that it contains no cholesterol.

Mr Yaw Darko, the Brand Manager for Nutrisnax, who received the award, said: “There is clearly a high demand for both healthy and tasty snacks to feed Ghanaians’ growing appetite for an active lifestyle.”

Nutrifoods developed the biscuit after extensive consumer research, which revealed a gap in the market for a snack aimed at the active and health-conscious consumer.

Mr Amitabh Coomar, the Business Head for Nutrifoods, said: “In line with Nutrifoods’ corporate philosophy that the consumer is at the core of everything the company does, the prestigious ‘Emerging Brand of the Year’ award is dedicated to the Ghanaian consumer.”

“I would also like to thank the Nutrifoods team for its efforts and we will continue our focus on delivering nutritious and tasty snacks to support our consumers’ adoption of healthy lifestyles.”

NutriSnax can be found at all major retail outlets throughout the country and is accessed by over two million consumers every month.

GNA