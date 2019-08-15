news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 15, GNA - Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Olam Ghana, a market leader in the production of top-grade biscuits, has introduced the first egg and milk-based biscuit onto the market to meet growing demand among children.



‘Milky Magic Eggrich’ biscuit is made with fortified wheat flour, whole egg powder, and rich milk proteins and had been produced to expand and meet growing demand in the prevailing nutrition snacking space among children.

‘Eggrich’ comes in a smiley-face design which makes it attractive to children and has a unique taste. The egg and milk ingredients provide an affordable source of protein and a balanced diet.

Nutrifoods, producer of popular household biscuit brands like Perk, Milky Magic, Royal Digestive and Royal King Cracker, conceived ‘Eggrich’ following extensive consumer-based research.

The new brand was officially launched in May and is being sampled by consumers and traders in Accra and Kumasi.

Mr. Jay Anjaria, Marketing Head of Nutrifoods’ Packaged Food Business, announced that a number of product launches will include the unveiling of the new brand in schools and churches in Accra and Kumasi.

“We at Nutrifoods strongly believe in getting it right with the consumer first, hence this product is specially designed to meet the nutritional needs of our consumers,” said Mr. Anjaria.”

Milky Magic Eggrich biscuits are available in a 36g pack and in an attractive packaging and can also be found in all traditional markets, supermarkets, neighborhood groceries and mini marts nationwide at a consumer price of 0.50p.

