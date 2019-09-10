news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Ho, Sept. 10, GNA - The Volta Regional Directorate of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has locked up the tank and dispensers of the Radiance Petrol Filling Station in Ho for investigations into a suspected adulterated diesel.



Mr Rasheed Dauda, the Volta Regional Manager of NPA, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said a customer reported of suspected adulterated product after filling his tank, which made the vehicle immobile.

He said officials of the NPA were dispatched to the site to secure samples and seal the affected dispensers and tanks to assist in its investigations after the affected customer had filled complaint forms.

Mr Dauda said preliminary investigations would be undertaken at its laboratory in Ho with other segments going for forensic audit either at the Ghana Standards Authority or Tema Oil Refinery.

He said the NPA was mandated by ACT 691 to regulate petroleum products at the downstream sector and that his outfit was monitoring all the 20 Ho Municipal retail outlets intermittently.

Mr Dauda said if the product turned out adulterated, NPA’s remedial action would be for the station to fix the affected vehicle and compensate the customer.

He said if the status of the product was said to be dilute, fresh quality product would be added to the dilutant to restore it to standards or the entire product taken out, when test proved positive for adulteration.

The NPA would not compromise on its mandate, he said, and appealed to customers to first report any such breaches to the Authority for prompt action.

GNA