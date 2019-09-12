news, story, article

Accra, Sept 12, GNA – Radiance Petroleum Limited has denied the shutdown of its Petrol Filling Station in Ho over suspected adulterated diesel by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).



The said station, it stated, was operating their normal business – offering service to customers and the general public.

A customer had reported to the NPA of his suspicion of possible adulteration of diesel sold at the filling station.

The engine of his vehicle reportedly ceased working after he had gone there to fill-up.

Mr. Joseph Addae, the General Manager, in a signed statement, said preliminary investigation done onsite by the NPA team on the sampled product “passed the test”.

That notwithstanding, the diesel tank and fueling dispenser, had been sealed awaiting results of the confirmatory test from the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) laboratory in Accra.

“The company has complied with the NPA as the Authority continues its investigation into this isolated customer complaint at the station.”

It added that as part their service to their customers, “the aggrieved customer was compensated for the lost time and inconvenience suffered”.

GNA