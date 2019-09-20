news, story, article

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA



Sagnarigu (N/R), Sept 20, GNA - Various stakeholders including outsourced revenue collectors, opinion leaders, chiefs and youth groups in the Sagnarigu Municipality have been trained on the various revenue streams of the assembly to ensure development.

The day’s training, held at Sagnarigu in the Northern Region, was to seek the support of the various stakeholders towards increased domestic revenue mobilisation to undertake development projects in the area as well as to demand accountability from the assembly.

It involved using the community scorecard approach to assess the performance of district assemblies in revenue mobilisation to ensure the provision of adequate information on the budgeting processes of the Assemblies.

It formed part of the Citizens’ for Domestic Revenue Mobilisation project (C4DRM), which seeks to support district assemblies to develop strong revenue mobilisation strategies to enhance their pro-poor development funding, and will eventually mobilise citizens' groups with young women leaders to mobilise revenues.

The C4DRM is being implemented at Sagnarigu Municipality and the Zabzugu District by NORSAAC, a civil society organisation, with support from OXFAM.

Mr Issah Aminu Danaa, Monitoring and Evaluation Manager of NORSAAC, said the project was relevant as it would clear doubts, considering the controversies between district assemblies and revenue payers and the perceptions regarding development and the use of revenue.

He said it was necessary for tax payers and tax collectors to be at the same level of understanding to promote the culture of paying taxes and seeking accountability for their use.

Mr Ahmed Hanan Deeshini, Consultant on the C4DRM project explained the various revenue streams of the assemblies and other relevant information about tax payment and related duties that members of the public should comply with for increased domestic revenue mobilisation.

He expressed the need for increased sensitisation of the public on various revenue streams of the assemblies to enable them to pay their taxes to support development as well as demand accountability from duty-bearers.

