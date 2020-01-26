news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 26, GNA - The Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) has opened nominations for this year’s Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executive Awards, which would mark the tenth anniversary since its inception.



The Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executives Awards is an initiative of (EFG) in collaboration with the Ministry of Business Development and sponsored by Entrepreneurs Association of Ghana.

A statement from EFG and signed by the Mr Sam Ato Gaisie, the Founder said the deadline for entries to be submitted for assessment and awarding Entrepreneurs, Corporate Executives and Public Service Executives is 10th February, 2020.

It said: “This year’s award will mark the tenth anniversary Champions of Champions celebration of Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards to honour entrepreneurs and corporate executives who have had significant and positive impact on society.

It would also recognise corporate executives who had built a legacy and have demonstrated Entrepreneurial Leadership, Corporate Leadership, Sustained Business Performance, Integrity, Vision, Innovation and proven involvement in Corporate Social Responsibility within the past decade and the year under review.

It said said award winners would be honored at a gala dinner scheduled for March, 2020 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel and would be held on the theme: “Celebrating Ten Years of Entrepreneurial Excellence and Business Development in Ghana”.

The EFG has therefore, urged all interested stakeholders, including individuals and corporate organisations to download the nominations forms at its website, www.efghana.org.gh, and submit before the February 10, 2020 deadline.

The statement said the award categories were in three main dimensions; “The 15 Ghana Greatest Entrepreneurs of all time Award, Entrepreneurs of the Decade Award (Champions of Champions) 2010-2020 and Outstanding Corporate Executives of the Year Award 2019.

“The Entrepreneur of the Decade Award categories include: Entrepreneurial Champion Award, Outstanding Business Icon of the Decade Award 2010-2020, Entrepreneur of the Decade Award 2010-2020, Founder/ Chairman of the Decade Award 2010-2020, Woman Entrepreneur/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Decade Award 2010-2020, Managing Director (MD)/CEO of the Decade Award 2010-2020.

Others categories are: Industrialist of the Decade Award 2010-2020, Business Leader of the Decade Award 2010-2020, Business Executive of the Decade Award 2010-2020, Young Entrepreneur of the Decade Award 2010-2020 and other entrepreneur industry personality categories.

The Corporate and Public Service Executives award categories include: Outstanding Public Officer of the Year 2019, Board Chairman of the Year 2019, Group CEO of the Year 2019, MD/CEO of the Year 2019 (Public and Private Sector), Female CEO of the Year 2019 (Public and Private Sector), Young CEO of the Year 2019 and other corporate executive personality categories,’ the statement added.

It said the award focuses on the success of Corporate Executives such as Board Chairpersons, Managing Directors, Chief Executives, Executive Directors and Director Generals with an intention is to give a worthy individuals, the recognition he/she deserves and to use their example to inspire others.

GNA