Accra, Feb. 26, GBA - The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has appealed to members of the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies to remain calm and exercise patience as the Authority Board takes steps and actions to address the illegal operation of *959# Mobile Game.



Mr Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, The Director-General of NLA has made several efforts including; writing letters to the National Communications Authority (NCA), Keed Ghana Limited and the Telcos to shut down the short code of *959# operating 5/90 lotto illegally.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Unit of the NLA said, Management of NLA and the National Leadership of Association of Lotto Marketing Companies have set up a Joint Working Committee to deal with the illegal short code of *959# operating the 5/90 lotto by MTN, Vodafone, AirtelTigo and Keed Ghana Limited.

The statement said, the Joint Working Committee of the NLA and the Association would consider suing the Telcos and Keed Ghana Limited if they fail to shut down the short code *959# as soon as possible.

It said the NLA had not issued License to Keed Ghana Limited to operate 5/90 Lotto Game online and via short code *959#.

The statement cautioned the staking public that the NLA 5/90 Mobile Game via Mobile USSD *959# and on online Platform was not duly licensed by the Authority as at now.

It said when licensed, the Authority would officially launch and communicate same to the staking public but for now *959# Mobile/Online Game is operating illegally at the detriment of our Lotto Marketing Companies who are the backbone and sales force of the Authority.

The statement further said that the illegal operations of *959# Mobile/Online Game was directly and indirectly destroying the sales of the Lotto Marketing Companies and subsequently affecting the revenue generation of the NLA.

It said the “NLA would like to appeal to the Telcos and Keed Ghana Limited to shut down the USSD *959# currently illegally operating Lottery until a license is duly acquired under Act 722.”

The statement said that Keed Ghana Limited and the Tekcos had a patriotic duty to the State to protect the core business of the NLA and our Lotto Marketing Companies by shutting down the illegal USSD *959# with immediate effect.

It said, accordingly, the staking public is cautioned to discontinue patronising *959# Lotto Game on the Telcos and Keed Online Platform.

