Accra, Jan. 31, GNA - The National Lottery Authority (NLA) under the leadership of Mr Kofi Osei-Ameyaw has built an ultra-modern Regional Office Complex for the Staff, Lotto Marketing Companies and other stakeholders in Ho, the Volta Region Capital.







The Authority was previously renting an office space for its day-to-day businesses, administration and operations in the Region.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Unit of the NLA said, the new office complex served as a relief for the Staff of the Authority in the Region and would save the NLA some revenue.

It said Mr Osei-Ameyaw upon assumption of office as the Director-General of NLA ,he also supervised the refurbishment of the Secretariat for the Veterans Administration Ghana and the refurbishment of the Head Office of the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies.

"Also, plans are far advanced to establish more Offices for the NLA across the country to meet the demands of accessibility, availability and visibility as far as the Customers/Clients of the Authority are concerned," the statement added.





It said the NLA would continue to be innovative in order to support Government to raise revenue for national development as well as create jobs for the good people of Ghana.

GNA