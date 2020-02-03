news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 3, GNA - The National Lottery Authority (NLA) through its new Jackpot game known as Daywa has empowered Mr. Francis Pwalua, a 64 year old farmer from Navrongo in the Upper East Region.



Mr. Francis Pwalua received a cheque of GH¢126,000.00 as the ultimate winner for Daywa 5/39 Jackpot game for which he won with only GH¢2.00

The Daywa Jackpot game is a new game, which was launched on November 26th 2019 by the NLA.

It is a Public-Private Partnership initiative involving the NLA and Luckweb Ghana Limited.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Unit of the NLA said, the Authority under the leadership of Mr Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, the Director-General, had introduce many exciting new games to support the revenue generation capacity of the Authority alongside the original 5/90 Lottery Game.

It said the NLA had successfully rolled out the NLA VAG 5/90 Lottery in collaboration with the Veterans Administration Ghana (VAG), the Daywa 5/39 in collaboration with Luckweb Ghana Limited, the Lucky 3 in collaboration with Keed Ghana Limited and the 787 Game in collaboration with Wotiriye Lottery.

The statement further stated that by the end of 2020, the Authority will introduce and implement more new games in order to expand its revenue mobilization to support National Development.

It said within the last three years, the Authority had achieved a lot and would continue to work hard in accordance with the vision of President Akufo-Addo and the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda.

The statement congratulates Mr Pwalua for winning the Daywa Jackpot Game and urge him to invest the money wisely.

