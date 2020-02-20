news, story, article

By Alex Baah Boadi,GNA



Sefwi- Debeiso (W/N) Feb. 20, GNA - Former President and leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama has stated that the next NDC government will introduce policies that will improve on the Cocoa production.

He described Cocoa as the backbone of the Ghanaian economy and stressed that everything would be done to sustain the industry.

Mr Mahama who was speaking at Sefwi- Debeiso on day two of his Western North tour accused the government of selling fertilizers that were supposed to be freely supplied to the farmers.

He also criticised the government for not increasing the price of Cocoa for two years and assured that the NDC government would increase the price of Cocoa every year when voted into power.

Touching on the free Senior High school programme, he indicated that it was a good policy that had come to stay and that the next NDC government would construct more School blocks to abolish the double track system.

The former President expressed concern about the bad roads in the Western North Region and promised to continue all the Cocoa roads abandoned by the NPP government.

Mr Johnson Aseidu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC asked party members to work hard in order to ensure the party wins the next general election.

Nana Obenfo Richard Afrani, Debeiso Nifahene, appealed to the former President to provide them with a hospital and upgrade facilities at the Bia Teacher Training College if he wins the upcoming general election.

GNA