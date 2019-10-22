news, story, article

By Francis Duku-Boateng, GNA



Koforidua, October, 22, GNA - The New Juaben Traditional Council has announced that all is set for the celebration of this year’s Akwantukese Festival, which starts from November 8 to December this year.



Akwantukese Festival is celebrated by the people of New Juaben Traditional Area to mark the grand migration (Akwantu Kese) of the people from Juaben in the Ashanti Region.

This was disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview with the Nana Twumasi Adarkwa, Gyasehene of New Juaben Traditional Area and Public Relations Officer for the festival, at Koforidua.

According to Nana Adarkwa, there will be a quiz competition among the 66 Junior High Schools in the area from November 11 to 16, a soccer competition among 12 communities in the area and a clean-up exercise.

Nana Adarkwa said the Traditional Council would ban all funeral activities and excessive noise making in the Municipality from November 4 to 24 this year.

He said the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Council, Daasebre Oti Boateng II, had introduced two new developmental initiatives, which would be launched on November 20.

He said the Traditional Council had agreed that each community within the Traditional Area would establish a Community Economic Development and Investment Council, which will be run on sound business lines to generate employment and revenue to develop the communities.

Nana Adarkwa said, the Traditional Area Fiscal and Economic Development Council would be established to coordinate the activities of the Community Economic Development and Investment Council.

He explained that the investment Council together with their Traditional Area Fiscal and Economic Development Council would form a robust foundation, upon which the superstructure of community development governance in New Juaben Traditional Area would be established.

GNA