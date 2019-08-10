news, story, article

By Janet Owusuwaa Ansah, GNA



Tinkong (E/R), Aug. 10, GNA - Two high yielding hybrid maize varieties have been introduced to farmers at a field show at Tinkong in the Eastern Region.

The field show, which was organised by the Legacy Crop Improvement Centre (LCIC), a private foundation seed producing company was attended by seed and crop farmers from all over the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Amos Rutherford Azinu, CEO of LCIC said the two maize varieties, Aburo Legon and Abeefo Aburo could yield ten tons per hectare or 88 mini bags per acre.

He said the maize matures in 95 days and are planted two seeds per a hole within the distance of 50 centimetres by 70 centimetres and explained that such high yielding maize varieties were developed to ensure food security and help improve on the incomes of farmers.

Professor (Prof) Pangirayi Tongoona of the West African Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI) of the University of Ghana, a maize breeder and a member of researchers who developed the maize varieties said the two maize varieties were single cross hybrid maize varieties.

Prof Tongoona said the varieties were not Genetic Modified(GM) products and tasted good when used to produce local dishes like banku, kenkey, akpele and others and could also be used for any industrial production.

He said the issues raised by the farmers and the research team would be taken into consideration in further development of the maize varieties.

Mrs Augusta Nyamadi-Clottey, Executive Secretary of National Seed Trade Association of Ghana[NASTAG] said, the seed trade association was an umbrella body of all players in the seed industry and the association was opened to all for information .

Mr Joseph Amartey, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Farms urged the researchers to consider further improvement of the maize varieties to produce two cobs per a plant.

He also appealed to the researchers to consider making the new maize varieties pest and drought resistant.

