news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – Nestle Ghana has rewarded its distributors for their commitment, hard work, dedication, excellence and contribution towards the growth and profitability of the company.



Danmaud Limited of Accra won the top two awards of the year at the ceremony, “Best Distributor Award” as well as “Highest Turnover Award” for their excellent work during the year 2019.

Speaking at a ceremony in Accra, Mrs Philomena Tan, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, commended the companies for their hard work and urged them to continue strengthening the relationship build over the years and look forward to greater achievements in 2020 under the theme, “Lead Growth”.

“Nestlé has grown over the years to become a leader not just in the food and beverage industry but in the area of Nutrition Health and Wellness.

“This achievement is attributed to the dedication of our business partners who I now refer to as our business associates, who ensure that our quality and nutritious offerings reach individuals and families across the country,” she said.

The Nestlé is one of the world’s largest food and beverage Company focused on enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.

GNA