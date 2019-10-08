news, story, article

Accra, Oct 08, GNA - The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and the United Nation's Children Funds (UNICEF) is organising the second high-level dialogue on Inclusive Development on Wednesday, October 9, in Accra.



A statement issued by the NPDC and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the theme, “Inclusive Development and Public Policy Performance: Prospects for Child-Responsiveness and the Way Forward”, is a follow-up on recommendations from previous fora held in 2016 and 2018.

It said the forum would assess progress on commitments made at previous fora and examine how to guarantee better integration of child-responsive perspectives into national development processes.

GNA