Accra, Sept. 18, GNA - The NDK Capital Limited kiddiFund Mutual Fund recorded a net asset value of GH¢3,421,210 in 2018 as against GH¢2,883,137 in 2017, representing an increase of 19 per cent.



Total inflow came up to GH¢867,845 as compared to an outflow of GH¢601,626, indicating a net inflow of GH¢266,219 in the year under review.

Mrs Harriet Mate-Kole, the Portfolio Manager, said this at the Fund’s Sixth Annual General Meeting in Accra on Wednesday.

She said exposure to equities, however, decreased from 27 per cent to 25 per cent in 2018 adding that ‘these were spread across five sectors which are the banking, insurance, food beverages and household sectors.

Mrs Mate-Kole said the objective of the fund remains the preservation and enhancement of shareholders wealth to meet medium to long term financial goals.

She said the returns on the fund was affected by the general decline in interest rates on the fixed income market adding that the poor performance of the equity market eroded the gains made as the stock market closed the year losing 0.3 per cent.

‘We anticipate that the stock market will remain bearish in 2019, resulting from spill-over effect from the financial industry ‘clean-up’, Mrs Mate-Kole said.

The Portfolio Manager said the fund intends to allocate shareholders’ funds in fixed income securities with upside potential and also take advantage of stocks that are significantly under- valued.

‘We are committed to working diligently to ensure sustained growth and returns’, Mrs Mate-Kole said.

Mrs Eugenia Basheer, Managing Director of NDK Capital Limited, said the company would establish investment clubs in schools to inculcate in the children the habit of savings to better their future.

GNA