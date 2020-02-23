news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Adjei/Vincentia Kumahor, GNA



Suhum, Feb. 23, GNA - The National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), in collaboration with Mondelez International, has trained 40 youth in cocoa growing communities in alternative livelihood sources.

The youth, from the Suhum and Lower-West Akyem districts, were trained to produce shower gel and body cream from cocoa husks to complement their sources of livelihood under the Cocoa Life Project of Mondalez International.

This came to light when the beneficiaries were presented with start-up kits including creaming machines, mixing bowls and packaging containers.





They were also given ingredients for production such as cocoa butter perfumes, preservatives, potash acid, petroleum jelly and glycerine.

Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, the Chief Executive Officer of the NBSSI, said for the past two years the NBSSI had committed to training the youth in employable skills as well as giving business support to small and medium enterprises.





She urged the beneficiaries to put the skills and equipment to good use to improve on their living conditions.

Mrs Yaa Peprah-Amekudzi, the Country Lead of Cocoa Life, said cocoa farming could be supported with many other sustainable ventures such as skills training to grow their businesses.





