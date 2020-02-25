news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku/Benjamin Adamafio Commey, GNA

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA-The National Pitch Competition for start-ups has adjudged eCampus LLC, an electronic learning platform, as the winner, and will compete globally to access a grand prize of $50,000.

eCampus will represent Ghana in this year’s Global Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2020 Startup Pitch Competition scheduled to take place in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 24th.

Mr Edward Benjamin Ashong-Lartey, the Director, Investor Services at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) speaking at the event said the competition was organised as a prelude to the Global Business Pitch to be held in Dubai and formed part of Ghana’s preparation to participate.

The key objective of the Pitch Competition was to discover Ghanaian startups with huge potential to expand and to penetrate the global market with confidence.

He said AIM, an initiative of the UAE’s Ministry of Economy is one of the leading platforms for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

It is also the largest global investment gathering of corporate leaders, policy makers, businessmen, regional and international investors, entrepreneurs, leading academics and experts showcasing up-to-date information, strategies and knowledge on attracting FDI.

He said the event would connect businesses and countries willing to engage in sustainable partnership with investors.

Mr Ashong-Lartey said while the startup ecosystem in Ghana was still developing, the country was beginning to witness a new generation of entrepreneurs.

Mr Cecil Senna Nutakor, the Founder and CEO of eCampus told the GNA that it was an honour to emerge the winner to represent the country at the AIM 2020 in Dubai.

He said he was well prepared but still needed to work on a few things because, there were few inputs needed to take onboard from the comments of the jury.

“I will have to polish a few of those things and that should give us an edge, when we get to Dubai, but as it stands we will keep preparing till that day,” he said.

The winner said, he could not guarantee coming home with the $50,000 but what he could guarantee was that, he would probably come home with a million dollars from investment for his business.

“It does not matter the awards, you meet people who will be willing to invest in your business and that is what I am going to try in Dubai; winning the $50,000 will just be an icing on the cake,” he added.

Other competitors who failed to make it included: TalentinAfrica, Divine Brainz Ghana Limited, NASPA Auto Spa and Service Hub Limited.

