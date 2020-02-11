news, story, article

Nangodi (UE), Feb 11, GNA - The Nabdam District Assembly in the Upper East Region has identified low revenue mobilization as one of its major challenges in executing development projects to improve livelihoods.

As a result, the Assembly is undertaking a number of innovative measures and projects in a bid to increase its Internally Generated Fund (IGF) to complement the District Assembly Common Fund from the central government.

Speaking to the media at Nangodi, the district capital, Madam Agnes Anamoo, the District Chief Executive (DCE), indicated that from January to December, 2019, the Assembly was able to realise GH¢ 63, 735.96 as against a target of GH¢ 78, 236.03.

This, she said, was worrying as it could not adequately enable the Assembly to undertake major development projects to improve the wellbeing of the people in the area and pragmatic measures had to be taken to address the problem.

The DCE said the Assembly invested its share of the one million dollars per constituency initiative, into the construction of six Water Closet Toilets at vantage points and six market sheds at Nangodi and Pelungu markets, as some of the measures taken to boost up the IGF.

She mentioned Nangodi, Kongo, Gane-Asonge, Pelungu, Sakoti and Zanlerigu as the areas, where the Water Closet Toilets, where bathrooms attached to them were cited.

She further stated that the construction of a slaughter house at Kongo and the opening up of many feeder roads from the communities leading to the market centres would help boost the local economy and enable the Assembly collect more revenue.

The Street Naming exercise which was aimed at strengthening the mobilization of internal generated revenue, the DCE stressed would also be revisited to augment the internal revenue generation of the Assembly.

She said the Assembly had trained many of the revenue collectors and also fired those found cheating and exploiting the Assembly of its revenue.

Speaking on education, the DCE said the Assembly supported 58 tertiary students from Nursing Training Colleges, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and Universities with GH¢ 60, 400.00, last academic year, to pay their fees.

She mentioned that the Assembly constructed some schools in the area last year and supplied 380 dual desks and 240 mono desks to basic schools to augment teaching and learning.

