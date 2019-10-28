news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Nangodi (UE), Oct 28, GNA – The Nabdam District Assembly in the Upper East Region has been rated 100 per cent success in 2018 in its implementation of pro-poor projects and programmes geared at impacting lives and boosting economic growth.

Madam Agnes Anamoo, the District Chief Executive for the area, disclosed this to the media during the DCE’s meet the press session explained that in 2016 and 2017, the district was rated 98 and 97 per cent success respectively, in the District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT).

The DPAT was developed to assess the performance of various assemblies in terms of efficiency, accountability and delivery of basic community services, which qualifies them to benefit from the District Development Fund (DDF), to implement their Medium Term Development Plans and Annual Actions Plans, which significantly contribute to the advancement of the socioeconomic development of citizens.

The DCE said the Assembly was determined to maintain the high standard and had embarked on a number of projects in various sectors including education, agriculture, health, water and sanitation among others.

On agriculture, she said, 20,840 bags of subsidized fertilizers comprising of 16,840 NPK and 4,000 Urea were given to 2,277 farmers in 2019 while nine earth dams under the One Village One Dam policy were at various stages of completion at Zua, Nangodi, Pelungu, Sakoti, Asonge, Nyogbare, Zanlerigu, Ndanboug and Kontintabig communities.

She said the dams, when completed, would boost agricultural production in the area especially during the dry season and would empower the youth to venture into farming as a business.

On education, Madam Anamoo said this year, the Assembly procured 200 Mono Desk at a cost of GH¢200,000.00 with funding from the central government and distributed among schools in the district.

The Assembly also constructed a three Classroom Block at Kongo at a cost of GH¢220,000.00 from the District Development Facility (DDF), 3-Unit Classroom Block at Yakoti at a cost of GH¢180,000.00 from the District Assembly common Fund (DACF), a three Classroom Block at Kong-Daborin at a cost of GH¢180,000.00 from DACF and the renovation of a four Classroom Block at Nangodi at the cost of GH¢129,274.50 from DDF.

To increase the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) of the Assembly, it has invested its share of the one million dollars per constituency from the Ministry of Special Initiative into the provision of six 10-seater Water Closet Toilet Facilities at strategic points in the area to provide places of convenience for people to use, she said.

The construction of a 1,000 tonnes capacity warehouse under the one district one warehouse at a cost of GH¢250,000.00 from the Central Government was about 92 per cent complete at Nangodi, to help mitigate post-harvest losses while 11 Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compounds connected to water sources had been completed to give the district a total of 17 CHPS compounds, she added.

The DCE said 2,250 students were benefiting from the Free Senior High School policy while 106 were employed under the Nation Builders Corp (NaBCo) in the district.

GNA