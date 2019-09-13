news, story, article

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA



Bia-West ( W/N) Sept. 13, GNA - Mr. Mustapha Amandu Tanko who contested and lost the Bia-West NDC parliamentary primaries to the incumbent, Dr. Augustine Tawiah in the Western North Region, has decided not to contest as an independent candidate.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Tanko said many of his followers were calling on him to contest as an independent candidate because he deserves to be the next Member of Parliament for Bia West.

“The love and commitment I have for the party NDC will not allow me to contest as an independent candidate, but I will continue to work and support the candidate and the party for the 2020 election.”

He said his primary aim was to support the incumbent MP to maintain the parliamentary seat and also bring back former President Mahama to power to save Ghanaians from the current economic hardship.

He also pleaded with his followers to keep supporting NDC to kick out the NPP government and also win the Bia West seat again. “ We are going to focus on campaigns at the grassroots and also deliver good messages to the people".

GNA