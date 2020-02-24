news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Kumasi, Feb. 24, GNA – MTN Ghana has reiterated its commitment to support young people's businesses to thrive by providing them with cutting edge services the industry can offer.



Mrs. Adwoa Baah Afrakoma Obeng, the Acting General Manager, Northern Business District, who gave the assurance, said MTN as a business believed in youth empowerment and entrepreneurship and would continue to offer them the needed support.

She was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the Kumasi edition of the 2020 Springboard Road Show held at the Calvary Charismatic Centre in Kumasi.

This year’s event which focused on career, finance and property was attended by young professionals as well as tertiary and second cycle students in the Metropolis.

MTN Ghana has been partnering the Springboard Road Show for the past 12 years to mentor and provide career guidance to young people as part of its vision to support youth development across the country.

Mrs Obeng said through the Springboard, MTN was able to connect with young people to inspire them to greater heights and was convinced that the company had impacted many lives over the years through that partnership.

“We recognize the fact that the Springboard reiterate our mission of making our customers lives a whole lot brighter and if you critically examine, what springboard does is to bring meaning to lives of people,” she emphasized.

She observed that the Springboard was also in line with the company’s vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world, considering the technology and entrepreneurship bit they add to their presentations.

She acknowledged the level of thinking and depth of knowledge that young people possessed in terms of business ideas and assured them of tailor-made digital, data and mobile money services to meet their business needs.

MTN, she noted, would continue to partner the Springboard Foundation to impact the lives of the Ghanaian youth to adequately prepare them to take over the leadership of the country in the near future.

“If we have a strong successful youth we can be sure that most of the current social vices we are battling would be a thing of the past,” she stated.

Mrs. Comfort Ocran, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Springboard Road Show Foundation, urged the participants to envision where they wanted to be in the next ten years and progressively pursue the goal with passion.

She said they should be precise with what they wanted to achieve and be focused, adding that, they would face a lot of obstacles but they should remain resolute.

They must also find themselves accountability partners who would check their progress to ensure they were on track.

