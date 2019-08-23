news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Aug. 23, GNA – MTN Ghana has as part of the Mobile Money (MoMo) at ten promotion, rewarded winners in Kumasi for the month of July 2019.

Madam Agatha Otoo and Fati Mohammed, won Hyundai I 10 vehicles, while sixteen others were awarded with brand new Samsung television sets ranging from 45-65 inches.

Mr Samuel Amoh, Senior Commercial Manager, MTN Ghana, said the MoMo at ten promotions, which was launched in June this year, had already given awards to several customers with highest points being cars, television sets and cash prizes.

The award scheme which ends in August this year, is expected to give away ten cars in a spate of three months.

Mr. Amoh reiterated that the only valid number the telecommunication company used to contact customers was; 0244300000 adding that, “there is no way MTN will call you to give away some money before you win anything.”

He said the feedback the company have had from subscribers encouraged them to shape products properly and making it relevant to users as well.

MTN was also trying to co-opt more MoMo merchants to help digitize markets and shop outlets, in a bit to promote cashless customer services.

This would help save customers the inconvenience of carrying huge cash on them, which was becoming risky.

Mr Amoh urged customers to keep doing more transactions through MoMo to secure higher points and win prizes for themselves.

