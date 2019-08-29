news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, Aug. 29, GNA - Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) Ghana on Thursday presented to the Oguaa Traditional Council a cheque for GH¢10,000 in support of the 2019 Oguaa Fetu Afahye.

The Network also presented recharge cards worth GH¢1,000, hampers of drinks worth GH¢1,500 and some souvenirs.

Mr Prince Owusu Nyarko, the Senior Manager for Western and Central Regions, said it was to reciprocate the Council’s support to the success of the company.

He expressed MTN’s resolve to promote the nation's cultural heritage and values through festivals for mutual benefits.

“MTN Ghana is committed to supporting economic empowerment initiatives as an integral part of their commitment to give back to society through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).”

Mr Nyarko said the festivals boosted tourism and brought about economic development.

Among other things, the company would mount yellow markets to offer excellent customer services to all clients in addition to a mammoth street carnival through the principal streets of Cape Coast.

MTN Ghana, as part of the Mobile Money (MoMo) at 10 promotion, had begun rewarding its winners across the country with cars, television sets and cash prizes.

Mr Perry Mensah, the 2019 Oguaa Fetu Afahye Planning Committee Chairman, expressed appreciation to the company for its support in ensuring the success of the celebration over the years.

He appealed to it to support ongoing infrastructural projects at the Traditional Council to meet the required standards.

GNA