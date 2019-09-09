news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Kwahu Mpraeso (E/R), Sept 9, GNA - Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency has constructed four market centres for the people in the district to promote economic development of the people.

The markets were constructed at Atuobikrom, Atibie, Asuboni and Asikam and were constructed to provide a serene environment for business activities in the constituency.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kwahu Mpraeso in the Kwahu South District, he said the newly constructed markets would enable residents of the communities to undertake their day to day trading activities to improve their lives and increase revenue generation.

He said the market was significant per the crucial role it played in the local economy of community members as well as the revenue it generated at the district level for implementation of development projects.

Mr Acheampong said there was the need for all district assemblies to invest the tax payer’s money into development projects through the provision of basic social amenities such as; market centres, clinics, toilet facilities and schools.

Mr Acheampong called on residents in the district to be responsible in honouring their tax obligation in order to increase the revenue generation of the central government to implement and transform the area with projects such as; road infrastructure, potable drinking water, improved healthcare facilities, and educational facilities.

He gave the assurance that the market stalls would be distributed to traders who would take good care of the facility, stressing that the right measures would be put in place to ensure a good maintenance culture.

Some traders who spoke to the Ghana News Agency expressed gratitude to the MP for the kind gesture and said the newly constructed market centres would help boost economic activities in the area and create more business opportunities for residents within the Constituency.

