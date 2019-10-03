news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei/Milicent Tamakloe/Gina Agyen, GNA

Koforidua, Oct. 3, GNA - More than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created in the Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Industry in the Eastern Region as at December, 2018.

Statistics from the Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Department of the Ghana Tourists Authority (GTA) estimated that direct jobs created in the region as at December 2018 was 3,014 whiles indirect jobs were 7,535.

The Regional Director of the GTA, Mr Fredrick Adjei-Rudolph, who disclosed this at the regional celebration of the World Tourism day in Koforidua, said the figures were obtained from only the licensed formal tourism and hospitality facilities and excludes figures from the informal sector, such as drinking bars and traditional catering facilities.

The Regional Director noted that, even though jobs created at the drinking bars and traditional catering services constituted a significant chunk of the hospitality industry as well as other tourism related businesses in the region, the figure was only based on the 460 licensed accommodations, catering, and travelling and tour facilities in the region.

He said the huge figure of jobs created in the tourism sector in the region alone, gives credence to the fact that tourism had the potential to create jobs and alleviate poverty among the youth to the barest minimum when given the needed support and attention.

Apart from the jobs created in the informal and formal sectors, annual event attractions, such as the Kwahu paragliding festival and traditional festivals created huge jobs on short term basis annually in the region as well as nationwide.

The Okere District Chief Executive, Mr Daniel Kenneth said the district was poised to harness its tourism potentials to create jobs for the people, and that, several tourist sites, including three waterfalls, the birthplace of Okomfo Anokye, the Abonsi slave market and many others were being developed to become attractive tourist destinations.

He said the district, as part of its agenda to position itself as a tourism destination, had embarked on a number of projects, including roads rehabilitation, transportation system, sanitation and security to offer full satisfaction to tourists.

On his part, the Akuapem North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Dennis Aboagye said tourism was a sector without boundaries and that the spillover effect of the popular Odwira festival created jobs for the teeming youth in the area.

