By Millicent Tamakloe, GNA



Koforidua, Jan 30, GNA - The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) in the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly is to distribute 6,000 oil palm seedlings to farmers in the Municipality this year, under the Planting for Export and Rural Development programme.

According to Mr Kofi A. Tweneboa, Municipal Director of Agriculture, the seedlings would be given to 100 oil palm farmers to support government's initiative to promote rural economic development.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Koforidua, he said, next year, about 8,000 oil palm seeds would be raised for distribution to farmers.

Mr Tweneboa said the Municipality was promoting only oil palm under the PERD due to lack of adequate land to plant tree crops and build watering wells.

He mentioned low funding as a major challenge that could mitigate against the programme.

GNA