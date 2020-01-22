news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd/Victoria Asante, GNA



Accra, Jan. 22, GNA – The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) has pledged its support for the 24th Ghana International Trade Fair (GITF), which is scheduled for Tamale from February 27 to March 8, 2020.

The Fair, to be held at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, would host about 600 exhibitors.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, made this pledge in a speech read on his behalf during the launch of the Fair in Accra, on the theme: “Value Addition Trading Globally”.

The theme is in line with government’s agenda to transform the agriculture industry leading to economic growth for job creation and higher income for the populace.

Dr Akoto said the need to add value to products was a priority to sustain productivity and growth in the sector.

“Value added to products comes with lots of benefits, which include increased shelf-life, reduced post-harvest losses and increased incomes,” he said.

The Trade and Exhibition Fair would also expose investors and potential ones to the opportunities that abounded in the agricultural and agro-industrial sectors to boost the economic transformation agenda, the Minister said.

Dr Agnes Adu, the Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited, said the Company had created the platform to promote value added products and also connect local industries to international partners.

She said the fair would expose Northern Ghana to the local and international business communities as a viable business destination.

“Most fairs have been held in Accra but this initiative is to open up the Northern market to potential investors across the globe and neighbouring countries,” she said.

Dr Adu said the Fair was in collaboration with MOFA, which was at the forefront of giving policy direction and education on value addition in the agricultural sector.

She said the partnership would help farmers within the northern sector to familiarize with government’s initiatives and take advantage of them to enhance agriculture.

This includes the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs,’ which covers planting for export and rural development, rearing for food and jobs, agricultural mechanisation, green house production technology and other investment opportunities.

She said the Company had partnered the State Transport Company (STC) to help transport exhibitors and logistics to the venue.

For the first time all exhibitors would be insured under an insurance cover by the SIC Insurance Company.

Dr Adu called on corporate Ghana to get on board and sponsor the Fair to make it successful and memorable.

She extended her gratitude to the Board of MOFA, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, exhibitors and all stakeholders for their various contributions and efforts towards the success of the Fair.

GNA