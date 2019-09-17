news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Noyem (E/R), Sept. 17, GNA - Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, the Eastern Regional Minister, has called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to strengthen their Internally Generated Funds (IGF) base by adopting electronic systems to aid their efforts.

''There are electronic point of sale devices, very sophisticated that could help the assemblies to monitor their revenue as well as increase its collection,'' he said.

Mr Darfour urged the assemblies to place more emphasis on property naming, because it will help them in the collection of the IGF and they can do that in a linear way without missing out on the taxpayers, especially when taking property rates.

Mr Darfour said this in an interview with the media after he had joined Mr Raymond Nana Damptey, the DCE of Birim North, to commission four projects in the district.

The projects include a six unit classroom block at Asawase, a CHPS compound at Old Abirem, a 32 lockable stalls at New Abirem and a Police post with a Toyata Hilux donated by Newmont Akyem mines at Noyem.

He said their inability to use modern ways contributes to the low IGF mobilisation at the various assemblies.

Mr Darfour said a time will come when the common fund would not be adequate for the assemblies because as the population grows the demands of the people rises and the assemblies would need to cast their revenue collection net wide to mobilise resources to meet the demands.

Mr Raymond Nana Damptey, the Birim North DCE, said about 80 per cent of the projects initiated in the district are being funded by the assembly's IGF.

He said from time to time the assembly engages the chiefs and people in the district to account to them what the rates and tolls collected from them are being use for.

''What we have realised is that if you collect tax from people and they see the benefit of the taxes they are paying, they willingly pay more because they know they are getting results'', he said.

GNA