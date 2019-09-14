news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 14, GNA - Global departmental store chain, Miniso, has officially commenced operations in Ghana with the opening of its first store at the Marina Mall in Accra.



The new store will serve the Ghanaian market with its wide variety, trendy and durable products at attractive prices.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the store, Mr. Miyake Junya, the Chief Designer and Co-founder of Miniso, said Miniso would serve the Ghanaian market with quality products including; health and beauty, digital, sports, and travel accessories.

"MlNlSO’s rapid development since its establishment five (5) years ago is not only based on its great business model, but also about its unique product design," he said.

“Good design must come from good designers, and Miniso does not only train the internal designers, but also recruit excellent designers from all over the world such as Norway, Sweden, Denmark and South Korea. We welcome excellent local suppliers to cooperate with us including those from Ghana".

Mr Edinam Akpakli, the Country Manager of Miniso Ghana, said “We are happy to join Ghana's retail market. Miniso is not just a brand, but a way of life. To us, trendiness and vibrancy means developing products that anticipate your needs and delivers beyond that expectation.”

He stated that it was the company’s hallmark to pursue a simple and natural life philosophy, design and manufacture excellent goods, taking into account the earth’s resources, the environment, recycling and other equally key factors, and thus, truly returning to nature and the essence of product.

He added that "Tt is for this reason that Miniso Ghana for instance has made it a point to only serve customers with paper bags. In the near future, you will see Miniso leading and contributing to programmes and initiatives that support and resonate with our social values".

Since opening its first store in 2013, the brand has opened over 3,600 stores worldwide with 80-400 new stores opening every month.

Miniso is a Japanese designer global brand with operations in over 80 countries across Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia and Asia.

GNA