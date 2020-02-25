news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), the entity mandated to implement the Ghana Power Compact, says it will construct two primary substations in Kanda and Legon to reduce technical losses at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



The two projects would provide reliable power supply to the University of Ghana Teaching Hospital, Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, the 37 Military Hospital and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, forms part of the implementation of the Power Compact programme.

In this regard, a kick-off meeting was held on February 20th and 21st, to signify the readiness of all the parties including the Project Contractor, Eiffage Ghana Ltd, towards the commencement of the Project.

Issues relating to the Project were dispassionately discussed, including the implementation timelines towards the realisation of the completion deadline of August 2021.

Some officials present at the meeting included Mr Martin Eson-Benjamin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MiDA, and Ms Elizabeth Feleke, Deputy Resident Country Director of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), representatives of the ECG, the Ghana Armed Forces and the University of Ghana, Legon (beneficiaries of the two Substations), SMEC PTY, the Project Engineers, and other Project Consultants.

In his opening remarks, Mr Eson-Benjamin said the Primary Substations would fill the infrastructure gap, which has been anticipated as the solution to the perennial power supply challenges experienced by the beneficiary health facilities.

He said these Primary Substation interventions could be perceived “as a health-driven infrastructure initiative” and that the Substations are “critical assets in the promotion of quality healthcare for Ghanaians”.

The 33/11kV Legon Primary Substation will improve electricity supply to the University of Ghana and its surrounding communities, especially to the newly constructed University of Ghana Teaching Hospital and the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

The Kanda Primary Substations will improve power supply to the 37 Military Hospital and Greater Accra Regional Hospital upon completion.

The health facilities and the neighbouring communities will experience significant improvements in the quality of power supplied to institutions and homes.

Alongside the Project, MiDA will construct a 16 unit three-bed Apartment Block at Kanda for the Ghana Armed Forces.

This will provide accommodation for persons to be affected by the construction of the Substation.

The Deputy RCD of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, Ms Feleke, for her part, said the US Government and Ghanaian authorities, providing funding for the primary substations have huge expectations of the project.

The cost of the two Substations is estimated at US$11.3 million and would be funded by Millennium Challenge Corporation as part of the US$308 million Compact II funds provided by the people and Government of the USA and the US$23.2 million Counterpart funds by the Government of Ghana.

GNA