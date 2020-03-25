news, story, article

Accra, March 25, GNA - The Meridian Port Services Limited, operators of the dedicated container terminal at the Tema Port, ‘Terminal three’ has introduced a business continuity plan to avert possible effects of COVID-19 on its economic role.

A statement signed by Mr Mohamed Samara, the Chief Executive Officer of Meridian Port Services and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday said the measures became necessary following the rise in cases of the COVID-19 in the country.

The statement said it was committed to providing guidance, updates and other information to help stakeholders stay informed about the latest developments.

It said its Crisis Management Team, had formulated a Business Continuity Plan that would enable the company provide uninterrupted service to customers and business partners.

“All recommendations and guidelines provided by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and other regulatory Authorities as well the below preventive actions apply to Terminal 3, Port of Tema,” the statement said.

The measures includes the implementation of additional control at entry gates where officials Meridian Port Service and Port Health are stationed to check temperatures of port users daily.

Again, the statement said World Health Organisation approved sanitisers had been installed at vantage points in the terminal while cleaning and disinfections had been intensified to minimise the risk of infections.

Management has also put in place the widely recommended social distancing culture among employees, it said adding that employees were constantly educated on the necessary preventive measures to enable them stay up to date and take personal responsibility for their lives.

All meetings, both internally and externally, the statement said have been brought to the barest minimum and that there was strict enforcement of rules to follow should there be a suspected case.

The Company assured all customers and business partners of providing uninterrupted service saying: “We would like to assure you that we are committed to deploying our best endeavours to continue delivering first-class service during the evolving COVID-19 pandemic around the world”.

