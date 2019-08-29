news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Shama (WR), Aug. 29, GNA - Mr Isaac Kwamena Afful, the Chief Executive Officer of the Lower Pra Rural Bank has warned mischievous individuals and banks spreading false information about the liquidity ratio of the Bank.



He said the Bank had met with the Bank of Ghana requirement of one million cedis capital for rural banks even before the official statement by the BOG in 2015.

"Our equity capital stands at over 10 million cedis as I speak with you, the circular from BOG is only a reminder to the 2015 notice for rural banks to put their house in order and we at Lower Pra is not affected in any way...we are therefore surprise that some individuals and organisations are spreading wrong rumours about the collapse of the Bank".

Mr. Afful was speaking at a short ceremony at the Bank's head office in Shama to award scholarships to the tune of GH¢ 170, 000 to 85 successful applicants who had gained admission to various tertiary institutions across the country.

Last year, beneficiaries received GH¢ 1000 but the amount had been increased to GH¢ 2000 as a meaningful contribution towards the human development capita of the Bank's catchment area.

The CEO stated that so far, the Bank had disbursed more than two million cedis in scholarship and may in the future adopt some families for sponsorship and holistic assistance.

“We are planning to support mothers and single parents to live comfortably... Our charities and social investment projects within the district shows our viability and we need you to be good ambassadors of the Bank".

The CEO of Lower Pra, urged beneficiaries and their families to be good ambassadors of the Bank as they learn hard to justify the financial investment made on them.

He concluded that the Bank was well positioned and continued to adopt pragmatic business tactics to serve its clientele and entreated them to have greater confidence in the Lower Pra Brand.

GNA