news, story, article

Nadowli (U/W), Sept. 12, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on citizens to apprise themselves with the Whistle Blowers’ Act 2006 (Act720) as a potent tool to fight corruption and related wrongdoings in the society.



The call was made by the Nadowli-Kaleo District Office of NCCE during a community engagement with the people of Dah.

The event was held to deliberate on the Whistle Blowers’ Act and how citizens can apply it to tame growing perceived corrupt acts.

The community engagement is part of several activities being organised by the NCCE on various concerns including Anti-corruption, Rule of Law and Accountability Programme (ARAP).

Over 106 participants comprising 45 males and 61 females attended the programme supported by the European Union (EU).

Mr Emmanuel Tambile Der, the Nadowli-Kaleo District Director of NCCE, said many people witness different forms of wrongdoings either in their communities or at their workplaces and fail to report them to appropriate authorities.

“Many Ghanaians who are witnesses to such unlawful acts often remain silent and sometimes jump to the conclusion that there is nothing they can do to stop the problem,” he said.

He said a few of those who are witnesses to such unlawful acts were willing to blow the whistle on such unethical and corrupt occurrences.

Mr Der urged participants to report persons who unlawfully conduct themselves with the power and resources entrusted into their care.

He said a number of legal frameworks have been put in place by government to deal with corrupt practices and implored the public to report any wrongdoing to the appropriate institution.

The Whistle Blower’s Act (Act 720) is one of the legal frameworks enacted to provide citizens with the protection needed in reporting corruption and other related offences.

He said everybody needed to have understanding of the legal instrument (Whistle Blowers’ Act) and how it could be applied to help deal with corruption.

Mr Yakubu Omar Yaarun, the Nadowli-Kaleo District Director for Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), said the Whistle Blowers’ Act was passed for the purpose of improving Ghana’s ability to fight against corruption and other unlawful offences negatively affecting development.

The law aims to empower citizens to disclose without fear of victimization, the corrupt and other unlawful acts of other persons that cost the nation millions of cedis every year.

In October 2018, CHRAJ reported that Ghana loses GH¢13.5 billion every year through corruption.

Mr Yaarun urged citizens to help fight corruption by blowing the whistle on any unlawful or corrupt practice.

Members of the community were taken through series of topics including what constitutes whistle blowing, types of unlawful conducts on which the whistle can be blown, how and where to blow the whistle, the legal protections available to the whistleblower, and how to conduct themselves after blowing the whistle.

Deputy Superintendent of Police James Ankan, the Nadowli-Kaleo District Police Commander, urged the public not to fear police but to see them as partners in promoting peace and security.

He also called on people to volunteer information on unlawful conducts of persons, irrespective of their social stature.

DSP Ankan said persons of dubious character and suspicious behaviour ought to be reported the Police to protect lives and property.

The Dah community durbar focused on Ghana’s Whistle Blower’s Act, 2006 (Act 720) and how citizens can utilize it in the fight against corruption in the country.

GNA