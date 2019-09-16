news, story, article

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA



Lawra (U/W), Sept. 16, GNA – The Lawra Municipal Assembly in the Upper West Region has been witnessing continues decline in revenue inflows for three consecutive years now.

Key revenue sources including Internally Generated Funds (IGF), donor funds, and Central Government funds have all been declining.

Mr Yussif Yakubu, the Lawra Municipal Planning Officer, made this known during a Town Hall Meeting at Bagri Junction M/A School in Lawra.

He said challenges such as inadequate and delays in release of funds for project implementation, unreliability of some donor funding, inadequate critical staff in some departments and low IGF mobilization had had a negative impact on the performance of the Assembly.

Mr Yakubu said despite the challenge, the Assembly was still able to deliver significantly across all sectors, making life more meaningful for the people.

Meanwhile, Mr Martin Domotiere Bomba-Ire, the Lawra Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), commended the Community Development Alliance (CDA) and its partners; the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), for providing the platform to account to the people and get feedback.

He urged the people to live in peace and harmony to enable them to realise the benefits of Government’s flagship programmes such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development, and Rearing for Food and Jobs.

He said the Assembly brought in about 44,000 cashew seedlings last year and 120,000 this year, which it distributed to farmers free of charge.

Mr Bomba-Ire noted that all those investments in agriculture would come to naught if the people did not control bush fires and that the Assembly had by-laws in place to control bush burning to protect farmers from losing their produce to bush fires.

He urged the people to take advantage of the Rearing for Food and Jobs recently launched in the Region by the President to meet their economic and nutritional needs.

Mr Issifu Salifu Kanton, the Executive Director of CDA, explained that Town Hall Meetings helped in bringing governance to the door step of the people and the gathering of feedback to promote development.

The meetings formed part of a social accountability project being implemented by CDA with support from CDD and OSIWA.

GNA