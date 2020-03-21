news, story, article

By Gideon Ebbah, GNA



Kumawu (Ash), March 21, GNA - The Kumawuman Rural Bank in the Sekyere East District is providing financial resources to support public education campaign on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in its operational areas.

Mr Prince Opoku-Kusi, the Deputy General Manager of the Bank, said the gesture was part of the Bank’s corporate social responsibility to its customers and the people in its catchment areas.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kumawu, he said the Bank was partnering the District Health Directorate, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Information Services Department (ISD), to carry out the education and sensitization programmes.

Mr Opoku-Kusi said the confirmation of 16 covid-19 cases (now 19) in the country should be a great concern to all.

He said customers mostly lived in rural communities and the institution had the responsibility to lead the public education campaign, especially in rural communities, to enable the people take precaution and protect themselves from the disease.

“In great respect and support to the President’s directives on the COVID-19 pandemic on March 15, this year, we believe this initiative will not only help in succeeding in the fight against the menace, but will also help to promote safe environment for the continuity of financial business operations and sustainable banking,” he said.

Mr Opoku-Kusi said the Bank had already taken precautionary measures in all its branches to protect the staff and customers.

It had installed Veronica Buckets at vantage points to provide water to ensure thorough handwashing with soap by customers and staff while hand sanitizers had been placed in the banking halls for use.

The Bank, he said, had also trained its staff on the causes and preventive measures such as avoidance of handshakes, frequent hand washing with soap under running water, use of sanitizers, and prevention of crowds in the banking halls.

He called on the Government to up efforts at disinfecting the environment to help curb the spread of the virus.

