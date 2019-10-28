news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Chinderi (O/R). Oct 28, GNA - A 1,000 metric ton grains capacity warehouse has been constructed under Government's "One District - One Warehouse" programme in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region.

The facility is to help farmers store their produce to avoid post-harvest losses and to ensure food security in the District.

Mr Augustine Appiah, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Krachi Nchumuru said the Assembly would ensure high maintenance of the facility and urged farmers in and around the area to patronize the facility.

He commended central government for the foresight and said proper usage of such facilities would push the country an inch towards its "Ghana Beyond Aid" agenda.

Mr Abdullai Enchill, the Krachi Nchumuru Director of Agriculture said farmers in the District now had no excuse to produce to feed themselves and others and stated the readiness of his outfit to ensure judicious use of the facility.

Some farmers who spoke to the Ghana News Agency commended government for the initiative, saying it would go a long way to help boost their farming activities.

The farmers said the facility has given them hope to produce more because they now had a place to store their produce without any fear of post-harvest loses.

The District is known for the cultivation of yam and cereals.

GNA