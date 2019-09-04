news, story, article

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA



Kperisi (U/W), Sept. 4, GNA – The Kperisi Shea-Butter Processing Centre located in Kperisi in the Wa Municipality will soon be upgraded and absorbed under the One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) policy of the government.

The move is expected to enhance the Centre’s capacity to continue to play its critical role of providing income for the over 170-member Sungbawiera Shea-Butter Processors group within the community.

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, Upper West Regional Minister, speaking during a visit to the facility, said the group has demonstrated clearly that it was desirous of attracting government support.

He said the move was based on the huge impact the Centre was making in the lives of the women and the community in general.

“The 1D1F is a private sector led initiative and once they have demonstrated their desire, we will access them and if they meet the minimum criterion, we will consider it for upgrade under the policy,” the Minister said.

Dr Bin Salih said he would ensure the immediate extension of electricity to the facility to aid their activities as well as ensure the construction of the road leading to the facility for easy accessibility.

Mr Emmanuel Sasu Yeboah, Regional Director of Agriculture, said government in its 2019 budget said cabinet has approved the formation of the Ghana Tree Crops Development Authority.

The objective of the Authority, he said, was to regulate and create a favourable environment for the growth and development of cashew, oil palm, rubber and shea nut trees.

Mr Yeboah said since the Centre was into processing of the shea nuts into shea butter, they could be considered for expansion under the 1D1F policy.

Mr Sulley Musah, Founder of the Kperisi Sungbawiera Shea-Butter Processors Group, said the group which started 10 years ago got their current structure with support from the Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV).

He said through the shea butter business, the group has been able to build a classroom block for the Kperisi KG School and provided a shed at the Kperisi clinic among others.

He said the facility apart from the bad roads and lack of electricity also have challenges such as the lack of a warehouse and a fence wall to ensure the security of the place.

GNA