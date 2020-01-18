news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 18, GNA - KOFARB Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of KOFARB Poland, has introduced wide range of KOFARB paints to the Ghanaian market that can be used in domestic and industrial applications, with six years warranty.



At a ceremony in Accra to launch its products, Mr Jacob Gbati, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KOFARB Ghana Limited, said the company would source investment from home and abroad to establish a production plant in Ghana and to supply paints to the West African sub-region.

He said the paints are waterproof, environmentally-friendly with heat reflective compound and noise absorbent as well as easy to be used on all surfaces including metal and plastic.

Some of the products of KOFARB Ghana included KOFATERM White, KOFATERM Grey, KOFATERMAL, KOFAKOR Anti-Rust and KOFABIO.

Mr Kamil Nowacui, the Director of KOFARB Poland, in a presentation on the features and durability of the company's products, said the paint is heat efficient, energy saving, anti-corrosive and fungi resistant for both interior and exterior applications.

Mr Solomon Appiah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Kpone Katamanso, who launched the products, said President Akufo-Addo's government would continue to create an enabling business environment for Foreign Direct Investment.

He cited the One-District,One-Factory programme as one of the policy interventions being implemented by government to promote value addition for the country's natural resources.

He reaffirmed government's commitment to support foreign investors to set up businesses in Ghana, in order to create jobs and boost the national economy.

Mr Appiah pledged to use some of the company's products for experiment at the assembly.

KOFARB Poland is an international company manufacturing and marketing different varieties of paints over the past 20 years.

KOFARB Ghana Limited currently has offices in Tema and Tamale and plans to open a new office in Accra, in the next two weeks.

