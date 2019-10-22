news, story, article

Kumasi, Oct. 22, GNA - The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), has denied media speculations that it has been directed by the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to reschedule movement of traders to the newly-constructed Kejetia Market.



“The fact of the matter is that, KMA has not received any such directive from the Regional Minister, and by extension, the RCC, to halt the movement of traders to the Market,” the Assembly clarified.

A statement signed by Ms. Henrietta A. Konadu Aboagye, the KMA Public Relations Officer, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, was emphatic that the blueprint for movement of traders to the ultra-modern facility was being adhered to.

“It is not true that the Assembly has postponed movement of the traders until the Christmas festivities are over,” it noted.

The newly-constructed facility forms the first phase of the multi-million dollar Kejetia/Central Market Redevelopment Project, and comprises 8, 420 leasable commercial spaces.

This is made up of 6, 940 lockable stores, 1, 420 counter stores, 60 food courts and restaurants.

Other key facilities include public transport terminal, banking agencies, police and fire stations, post office, crèche, fuel and gas storage tanks, prayer room, waste separation dock and sewage treatment station.

The facility was constructed to ease congestion in the Central Business District to enhance business and other economic activities in Kumasi, Ghana’s second-largest city and oldest commercial capital.

It is also meant to end the perennial fire outbreaks at the Central Market, which had over the years seen the destruction of property worth several millions of Ghana Cedis.

The statement reiterated that every agreed plan relating to the traders’ resettlement was on course to ensure that work on the second phase commenced in earnest.

