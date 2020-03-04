news, story, article

Accra, March 4, GNA - The Lotto Marketing Companies (LMCs) have categorically stated that the *959# Mobile Game operated by Keed Ghana Limited and its partners, (The Telcos) is illegal.



A Statement signed by Mr Kofi Frimpong, General Secretary of the LMCs and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, "we will like to put on record that per our checks at the National Communications Authority (NCA) and National Lottery Authority (NLA), *959# Mobile Game operated by Keed Ghana Limited and the Telcos is illegal."

The statement said Keed Ghana had no License from the NLA to operate 5/90 via *959# Mobile lottery Gaming.

This, the LMCs said was in response to misleading, misrepresentation and misinformation press release issued by Keed Ghana Limited on February 27th, 2020.

The statement said the agreement between NLA and Keed Ghana Limited was strictly limited to only dividend game known as LUCKY 3.

It said Keed Ghana Limited was deceiving the public by creating a false impression that they had License from NLA to operate the flagship Product 5/90 via *959# Mobile Game.

The statement said, in the coming days, the NLA-LMC Joint Working Committee SHALL SUE the Telcos and Keed Ghana Limited for the unlawful operation of *959# Mobile lottery Gaming.

GNA