Accra, Oct. 1, GNA - Kasapreko Company Limited, a leader in the beverage industry, has emerged the biggest winner in the manufacturing industry at the 2019 Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) awards.



Kasapreko with its flagship brand ALOMO BITTERS picked the Product of the year award; in the manufacturing category at the ceremony held on Friday, September 27th, 2019.

The CIMG National Marketing Performance Awards is a high-profile event that acknowledges individuals and organisations for marketing excellence and innovation.

The awards seek among other things to promote high professional standards and to encourage excellence among marketing practitioners. It also aims at ensuring the provision of high-quality products and services.

Commenting on the awards, The Marketing Manager, Mr Evans Kwofie, said “winning this award goes to acknowledge our commitment to leading innovation and identifying with Ghana’s market. Kasapreko is humbled to receive the awards; as it will further motivate our staff to cherish creativity and innovation”.

“This year we are celebrating the authentic Alomo Bitters; a brand that has survived the test of time for 20 years.

“Kasapreko Company Limited is excited about this award as it comes to confirm the success story of the ALOMO BITTERS brand.

Alomo Bitters’ success is traced deep down to the roots of its authentic herbal composition and organic appeal, he said, adding, Alomo bitters is extracted from our local plants using sophisticated machines to blend and package to the taste of our cherished consumers.

This milestone is a reflection of the support and commitment we have received from Ghanaians, our customers, the media, our staff and all supporting agencies for the affirmation of their trust in promoting Alomo bitters, he said.

GNA