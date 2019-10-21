news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 21, GNA - Mr Joe Ghartey, Minister of Railways Development is attending the 2019 International Rail Conference (IRC) and Exhibition at Aerocity in New Delhi, India.



A statement issued by the Ministry of Railway Development and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mr Michael Aaron Yawni Nortey Oquaye (Jnr), Ghana's High Commissioner to India welcomed Mr Ghartey and his delegation at the Mission in India on Sunday, 20th October.

It said the Ghanaian delegation includes a Ministerial Advisory Board Member and Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area in the Western Region.

Others are Mr Desmond Boateng, the Director of Finance and Administration, Ministry of Railways Development, and Mrs Paulina Emmisah Kuofie, Area Manager at the Ghana Railway Company Limited.

Also present to welcome the Minister and his delegation were Mr Eddison Mensah Agbenyegan, Minister/Head of Chancery, and Air Commodore Morgan Yaotse Nyadodui, Defence Advisor.

GNA