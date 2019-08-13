news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah/Victoria Asante, GNA



Accra, Aug. 13, GNA – The Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists (IFEJ) on Tuesday launched the sixth edition of its “Flamingo Awards” for Business and Financial Journalists, whose reports has influenced policy for growth and development of the country.

The award ceremony, to be held under the theme: “Agribusiness and the Sustainable Development Goals,” is slated for January 31, 2020 in Accra.

The overall best Business and Financial Journalist would be given an opportunity to attend a fully sponsored World Bank Spring Meeting in Washington, and receive a plaque, citation and packages from sponsors.

Other award categories are Best Finance Feature and News Story, Best Business Manufacturing News Story, Best ICT Feature and News Story, Best Natural Resources feature and News Story, and Best Agribusiness Feature and News Story.

Journalists would also be rewarded for Best Tourism Feature and News Story, Best Development Feature and News Story, Best Local Economy Feature and News Story, and Best Business of Health Feature and News Story.

Submitted pieces are expected to be a feature/news story not more than 1,300 words or 20 minutes of airtime delivered on any media platform (print, broadcast, online).

Journalists are encouraged to start making entries from August 13 to September 12, 2019.

Mr Abraham Dwuma Odoom, the Member of Parliament for Twifi Attimorkwa constituency addressing the event as the Guest Speaker, said Ghana has fertile lands, however, many of its food and drinks are imported.

He called on journalists to pay critical attention to issues that underdeveloped the agribusiness sector such as the problems that compelled the country to import most of its food as they make entries for the awards.

“If we don’t look at agriculture from the value chain point of view, we will miss it. I would, therefore, urge journalists to tackle the agricultural value chain especially one that focusses on the private sector,” he said.

Professor John Gatsi, the Dean of Business School, University of Cape Coast and Chair of the Jury for the Awards ceremony, said entrants are expected to provide ground breaking articles that have excellent analysis and clarity for the business climate.

Financial journalists, he said, have to submit contents that were innovative, supported by facts and investigative research, as well as one that reflected the integrity, ethics and true commitment to reporting without sensationalizing.

“The world is now in an era, where technology drives everything so journalists are to promote the integration of technology into agriculture especially in areas of processing, manufacturing and the industry to foster development,” he said.

Dr Kwadwo Adjei Tutu, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Economics, the University of Ghana, who chaired the launch, said it is important for journalists to conduct research into the agribusiness sector and come up with ideas to challenge policy makers to design better policies for the sector.

“We need to question our policy makers, force them to do what we want and what would help to develop the nation,” he said.

Mr Rayborn Bulley, the President of IFEJ, expressed the gratitude of the Institute to partners and sponsors of the awards ceremony for sharing in their vision.

The partners and sponsors include the Ghana Stock Exchange, GCB Bank, Bank of Ghana, Melcom Group of Companies, Accra Brewery Limited, Voltic Mineral Water, and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.

He expressed gratitude to the jury for exhibiting a spirit of competency and working independently to select winners for the awards.

GNA