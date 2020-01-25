news, story, article

Accra, Jan.25, GNA – HUAWEI with its latest release, “Y9s” has paved way for smartphone users to achieve a successful New Year resolution with family and friends with its powerful camera.



According to a statement from HUAWEI to the Ghana News Agency, the smartphone has a 48MP Triple AI Camera, a combination of a 48MP main lens, 8MP 120 degree Ultra-Wide Angle lens and 2MP Depth Camera, which gives users beautiful results no matter the subject.

“Don’t worry if you are not a professional photographer, the on-board AI can recognise up to 22 scenarios and 500 scenes, making sure the camera settings are optimized for the shot. So the next time you want to take a picture of dinner with family, a holiday trip with friends or even stunning landscape shots of scenery and skylines, all you have to do is point and click.

“You can even take well-lit night shots with the help of AIS Night Mode, while video features like EIS Anti-Shake video recording and Super Slow-Motion lets you add a director’s touch to your videos,” it said.

Making memories naturally in today’s world, the statement said, it takes selfies and the HUAWEI Y9s delivers on that front too.

“Hidden away into the top edge of the phone, the HUAWEI Y9s’ 16MP AI Selfie Camera automatically pops-up only when activated, letting you create beautiful selfies, without causing an interruption on your screen.”

In situations where lighting can be challenging, the camera packs powerful AI features that let users take perfect selfies while providing the option of 3D Portrait Lighting for studio like effects.

The HUAWEI Y9s takes load of many apps, with its 128GB of extendable storage (up to 512GB) and ensures a smooth performance with its 6GB RAM and Kirin 710F processor.

Additionally, features like Huawei EROFS File System and Full Scene Acceleration, ensure that both storage and app performance is optimized, to give users seamless experience.

The statement said the HUAWEI Y9s could help users to reading books, catch up with favorite series, and bode with friends while playing video games or even focusing on health.

With a 6.59 inch FHD+ screen that has no bezels at all, it said, everything one does is a lot more fun and immersive.

“No matter what app you download or games you play, series you watch or even books you read on the HUAWEI Y9s, you are guaranteed one of the best experiences. Don’t worry about running out of charge either because with the HUAWEI Y9s’ Ultra Large Battery of 4000mAh, you can get powerful performance all-day long.”

Available in Huawei’s popular shades of Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black, the glass bodied HUAWEI Y9s brings to the table powerful features and stylish looks, making it the perfect way to start one’s New Year.

“With a new year, there comes a new opportunity to do things in new or different ways, some people feel that New Year Resolutions are clichés and a mere list of wishes, it is important to plan and have goals for every New Year. The Year 2020 gives you a good opportunity to wipe your slate clean and set for yourself, fresh resolutions. And the good news is that Huawei Y9s comes handy to keep you on track and help you achieve your resolutions.”

GNA