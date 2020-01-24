news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 24, GNA – HUAWEI’s ‘Freebuds 3’ True Wireless Earbuds and Watch ‘GT 2’ has been honoured as the “Best of CES2020” and “Editor’s Choice” for their stunning performance, when they attracted the attention of global technology media during the CES2020.



CES is the world's gathering place for those who thrive on the business of consumer technologies.

It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years and organised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers.

According to a statement from HUAWEI to the Ghana News Agency, its ‘FreeBuds 3’ True Wireless Stereo Earbuds represents an important part of Huawei's audio strategy and has once again attracted the attention of high-end audio market.

HUAWEI ‘FreeBuds 3’ is the world's first open-fit active noise cancellation TWS earbuds, equipped with the brand’s first self-developed wearable chip Kirin A1.

It brings users the stable and fast connection experience, excellent sound quality and intelligent noise reduction experience.

The statement said released last September at the IFA in Germany, it won 11 media awards during the Show.

The Earbuds supports noise reduction while playing songs and takes full account of the consumers’ demand for clear calling.

Huawei's aerodynamically designed wind cancellation microphone duct, the statement said, it can effectively reduce wind noise.

“When wind passes through the Huawei patented air tunnel, most will be blocked by the bottom of the tunnel, effectively reducing noise caused by the friction between the wind and microphone.

“Together with the 3A noise cancellation algorithm (Automatic Noise Suppression, Automatic Gain Control, Acoustic Echo Cancel), the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 enhance the voice while reducing ambient noise at the same time,” it said.

Huawei innovatively includes a bone sensor to pick up the vibration of the head and the effect is leading the industry’s dual microphone noise cancellation offering.

Even in a crowded subway or noisy restaurant, it could still guarantee a clear voice quality, the statement said.

Pocketnow granted HUAWEI WATCH GT 2, the “Editor’s Choice” Award for its excellent design, exquisite display screen, accurate heart rate monitoring and ultra-strong endurance.

The GT 2 is also equipped with the Huawei self-developed wearable ‘Kirin A1’ chip, which integrates advanced bluetooth processing unit, powerful audio processing unit, ultra-low power application processor and independent power management unit, that enables ultra-low power consumption computing and battery life up to two weeks.

The statement noted that the ‘HUAWEI WATCH GT 2’ delivers more sports modes with richer programmes, and adds Bluetooth calling and music playback functionalities.

It also enhances comprehensive health and fitness monitoring and management capabilities, ultimately offering greater care in meticulous detail to those who love sport and the pursuit of quality of life.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 and HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 have won international media awards since their release, showing the recognition of global media on Huawei’s wearable devices in terms of the innovation in seamless connection, battery life, fashion design and strong performance.

GNA